DA: OK to test evidence from 1992 ‘Fatal Attraction’ trial

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Prosecutors in New York have consented to DNA testing of evidence from the 1992 trial of so-called “Fatal Attraction” killer Carolyn Warmus. Warmus was paroled two years ago after serving 27 years in prison for the murder of her lover’s wife. Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah consented on Monday to the testing of three pieces of evidence used to convict Warmus in the 1989 death of Betty Jeanne Solomon. Warmus was convicted in 1992 but has always maintained her innocence. She has sought to have three pieces of evidence tested to determine if they can exonerate her by pointing to another suspect.