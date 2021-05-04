Deputy shooting becomes part of city’s long history on race

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — The fatal shooting of a Black man by sheriff’s deputies has sent shock waves through North Carolina’s Elizabeth City. The majority Black city in the state’s rural northeastern corner holds an important place in African American history in the 19th and 20th centuries. But some residents say it seemed too close-knit and too out-of-the-way to become a flashpoint in the 21st. Andrew Brown Jr., was shot by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies serving warrants at his house on April 21. An independent autopsy commissioned by his family said Brown was behind the wheel of his car when he was shot in the back of the head. The killing has sparked protests and calls for police body camera footage to be released.