Drying out with cooler than average temperatures

The official rainfall total from the soggy period was 2.01 inches in La Crosse. This was much-needed rainfall! There is more rain in the forecast but for today we’ll dry out.

Behind the low pressure system, cold air is filling into the region. The cool air is paired with strong winds with gusts up to 25 mph. This will make the 50s feel more like the 40s today so the light jacket will be wanted. However, sunshine will make its appearance throughout the day, especially in the afternoon.

Tonight under clear and calm skies, temperatures fall. It will be a 30-degree start which could cause harm to sensitive plants - so make sure to pull those in or cover. Clear skies early Wednesday will warm temperatures into the 50s.

By Wednesday evening, cloud cover will increase with the chance for overnight rainfall. Rain will be light with accumulations under a tenth of an inch with a few localized locations up to half an inch.

Into Thursday, the sunshine will not take long to show off. Yet, temperatures are still stuck in a below-average temperature trend. Highs again will stay in the 50s with strong winds again to make it feel cooler (similar to today). A few showers may be possible late Thursday, but the confidence is low as of this morning.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett