Egypt court upholds seizure of ship that blocked Suez Canal

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian court has rejected an appeal by the owner of a massive container ship of the court-ordered seizure of the vessel over a financial dispute. The ruling came Tuesday. Egyptian authorities have impounded the hulking Ever Given, which blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week in March, halting billions of dollars in maritime commerce. The Suez Canal Authority said the vessel would not be allowed to leave the country until a compensation amount is settled on with the vessel’s Japanese owner, Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd. A court in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia ordered the seizure of the vessel earlier this month. The Ever Given’s owner appealed.