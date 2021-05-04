EPA and Des Moines move to rehab polluted eyesore property

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A polluted former industrial eyesore that has plagued the city of Des Moines for decades is about to be cleaned up and turned over for development. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan joined state and city officials Tuesday to announce future plans for the 43-acre site on the edge of downtown Des Moines that has remained vacant with rusting buildings for 25 years due to contaminated soil and water. The city of Des Moines will take ownership of the property this month. EPA will demolish contaminated buildings and the city will remove the rest. Next year plans for development which may include a 6,300-seat multiuse outdoor stadium for a professional soccer team, a hotel and other mixed-use developments will be finalized.