Eritrea’s president visits Sudan amid tensions over Ethiopia

CAIRO (AP) — Eritrea’s president has arrived in Khartoum for talks with Sudanese officials amid tensions over a longtime border dispute between Sudan and Ethiopia. President Isaias Afwerki landed at Khartoum’s international airport and was received by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of Sudan’s ruling sovereign council. The two-day visit starting Tuesday comes after Sudan in February accused a third party of siding with Ethiopia in its border disagreement with Sudan. It was likely referring to Eritrea, which has deployed troops to the Tigray region to fight alongside Ethiopian federal forces in the conflict there. Eritrea responded by assuring Khartoum it was not part of the dispute between Sudan and Ethiopia.