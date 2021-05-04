Food distribution day coming up Friday in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Hunger Task Force of La Crosse and Salvation Army of La Crosse have scheduled another free drive-thru food distribution coming up Friday, May 7.

It goes from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Salvation Army Warehouse at 434 Nelson Place in La Crosse.

The food boxes are available for anyone in the community. The distribution is contactless.

During a previous drive-through event, organizers served a total of 165 households.

The food distribution event happens on the first Friday of every month.