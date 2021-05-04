Grant funding will enhance patient care at Gundersen Health System

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - More than $5 million in grants have been awarded to the Gundersen Medical Foundation. These grants will enhance medical education and improve patient care.

The foundation was awarded:

$2 million for research programs

$1.7 million for Telemedicine at Gundersen's Critical Access Hospitals

$1.3 million for GHS Central Campus System

$500,000 for medical education

"Certainly these are directions where we are going as a healthcare system," said Gundersen Medical Foundation Board Chair Stephen Shapiro, MD. "These are our strategies to improve the care of underserved patients to get into smaller communities, so we are going there as a system priority. What grant funding helps us to do it bigger broader faster than we would otherwise."

Grant Highlights Include:

Research

The National Cancer Institute awarded the Wisconsin National Community Oncology Research Program (WiNCORP), a Wisconsin cancer clinical trial network, with $15.6 million over six years to make the latest treatment options available to people with cancer. WiNCORP is a partnership between Gundersen, Marshfield Clinic Health System, and ThedaCare that provides innovative cancer clinical trials to patients in Wisconsin.

Critical Access Hospitals

A $1.2 million award from the Health Resources & Services Administration will improve telehealth resources at Gundersen's Critical Access Hospitals in Boscobel, Friendship, Whitehall and Hillsboro in Wisconsin and West Union in Iowa. Telemedicine uses technology to connect providers and patients electronically, reducing the cost of care. Gundersen physicians can provide care to patients in rural locations using telemedicine carts equipped with stethoscopes, hand cameras and other devices.

GHS Central Campus System

A grant from the Wisconsin Department of Justice helps support Gundersen Crime Victim Services, which provides advocacy and therapy services to victims of crime and abuse at no cost. Between Oct. 1, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2020, Crime Victim Services staff provided services to 1,046 survivors of crime and abuse. Services are available to those who experience crime and abuse in any community that Gundersen serves. Advocacy services are available to people who have experienced any type of personal crime including but not limited to, domestic violence, sexual violence, robbery and assault. Therapy services are available to people who have experienced sexual violence and are seeking therapy to address it. Survivors of crime and abuse can receive emotional support and safety services, information and referral, and criminal justice support at any point in their experience. Grant funding also makes it possible for CVS staff to open referral pathways and educate Gundersen medical staff, helping enhance the medical care they provide to survivors of crime and abuse.

Education

A three-year $450,000 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services helps fund two positions in Gundersen's Family Medicine Residency program. In 2016, Gundersen developed the residency to train family medicine physicians with a special emphasis on full-spectrum rural training. Along with the training provided by our other high-quality residency programs, family medicine residents graduate with exceptional training in ambulatory care and inpatient medicine, pediatrics, and OB/GYN. The Family Medicine Residency improves the lives of our patients, families, and communities by training compassionate family physicians in an innovative and supportive patient-centered learning practice.

