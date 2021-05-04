Group asks US to cut funding to Idaho over wolf-killing bill

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A conservation group is asking the U.S. government to cut off millions of dollars to Idaho that’s used to improve wildlife habitat and outdoor recreation opportunities because of legislation that could lead to 90% of the state’s wolves being killed. The Center for Biological Diversity sent a letter Monday to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. The group says states may be deemed ineligible to receive federal wildlife restoration money if states approve legislation contrary to that goal. The measure backed by the agriculture industry allows the state to hire private contractors to kill wolves and opens up ways the predators can be hunted.