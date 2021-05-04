Harris touts research during first Wisconsin trip

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is touring clean energy laboratories on the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus and touting President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan during her first Wisconsin visit since taking office.

Wisconsin Republicans said instead of coming to the Upper Midwest state, Harris’ time would be better spent at the U.S. border dealing with the increase of migrants trying to cross from Mexico.

Harris also participated Tuesday in a roundtable discussion about the investments in research and development proposed in Biden’s infrastructure jobs plan.

Harris was joined by Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, university and business leaders, researchers, teachers and others.