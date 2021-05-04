Skip to Content

Honor a special woman in your life through a donation

(WXOW) - The Women's Fund of Greater La Crosse is honoring powerful women through a fundraiser.

The nonprofit organization is taking donations. In exchange, they will then send a card to a woman in your life. Especially with Mother's Day right around the corner, the Women's Fund is hoping to make the day a little brighter for that special lady in your life.

Donations will help fund grant programs that support young girls and women in our community. To make a donation, visit https://womensfundlacrosse.org/donate/powerful/

Mike Beiermeister

WXOW Weekend Anchor and Reporter

