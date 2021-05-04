‘I have to help,’ says sailor who rescued migrants at sea

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Navy sailor says he never thought twice about diving into treacherous waters off the San Diego coast after a boat overloaded with migrants capsized over the weekend. Cale Foy said his training as a Navy rescue swimmer immediately kicked in as he and a Navy SEAL recruit made their way through the crashing waves and got six migrants to lifeguard boats. Three people died and two remain hospitalized. All but two people on the boat were Mexican citizens without legal status in the U.S.