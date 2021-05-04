Iranian authorities break up mixed-gender party, arrest 16

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency says authorities have detained 16 men and women at a mixed-gender party in a northeastern province of the country. Such parties are illegal under Iranian law. Drinking alcohol in is also illegal and Muslim men and women who are not related cannot mingle or dance together in public. Tuesday’s report quotes a prosecutor in the region as saying that the 16 were arrested while dancing at a party in a villa. The prosecutor also said they drank alcohol and disrespected a Muslim commemoration during the holy month of Ramadan.