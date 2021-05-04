Kabat named new head of LADCO

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Two weeks after he ended his tenure as the mayor of La Crosse, Tim Kabat has a new job.

Kabat was introduced as the new head of the La Crosse Area Development Corporation, or LADCO, Tuesday afternoon.

The organization works to attract new businesses and promote economic growth in the region. Businesses and local governments contribute to the work.

"I'm actually looking forward to sitting down and getting into the details of what is available," New Head of LADCO Tim Kabat said. "Especially where there are opportunites where LADCO can help out communities, our businesses, and our citizens really take things to that next level."

It isn't a new avenue for Kabat. As mayor, he sat on the Board of Directors for LADCO.