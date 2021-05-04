Kentucky Derby, NFL draft pull in television viewers

NEW YORK (AP) — Two sports events last week, the Kentucky Derby and first round of the NFL draft, pulled in more television viewers than the Academy Awards less than two weeks earlier. That’s something that would have been inconceivable just a few years ago, and an indication of how awards shows have fallen out of favor. The Nielsen company says 14.5 million people watched Medina Spirit win the Kentucky Derby on NBC Saturday. The draft’s first round was seen by 12.6 million people. Earlier last month, ABC could barely pull 10 million viewers in to see the Oscars. The draft has become a big event since going prime time a decade ago.