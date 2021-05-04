La Crosse Police officer injured after squad hit by accused impaired driver

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse Police officer is hurt when his squad car is hit by a person accused of being under the influence Monday night.

The officer who was injured wasn't identified.

The crash occurred just past 9 p.m. at the intersection of West Avenue, Lang Drive, and La Crosse Street.

Police said as the officer was crossing West Avenue on La Crosse Street, a vehicle headed southbound from West Avenue to Lang Drive failed to stop for the red light and hit the squad car.

According to police the vehicle was doing about 45 mph at the time of the collision.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and was later released.

The driver, identified as Jacob Schwalbach, 19, was arrested on several charges including operating while under the influence causing injury.

He was given a $500 bond at a court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

Schwalbach returns to court on May 14.