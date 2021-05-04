McCutchen hits 2 solo homers, Phillies beat Brewers 6-5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Andrew McCutchen hit a pair of solo homers and Brad Miller slammed a three-run shot to back Aaron Nola, helping the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5. Nola struck out 10 and allowed one run and five hits in six gritty innings as the Phillies held on to earn consecutive wins for the first time since they started the season 4-0. Sam Coonrod got five outs for his second save. Brewers starter Eric Lauer gave up six runs — two earned — and eight hits in six innings.