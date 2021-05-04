Minnesota Update: 7,000 more residents done with COVID-19 vaccinations

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - Tuesday's data showed that another 7,000 state residents have completed the COVID-19 vaccination process according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Overall, the figures show 1,991,815 people or 35.8 percent have completed the vaccination series according to the state's vaccination dashboard.

Among the total population, MDH said 2,589,206 persons, or 46.5 percent, have received a first dose of the vaccine.

MDH figures as of Sunday, the data most recently available, show that 50.6 percent of all Houston County residents have received the first dose. 43.7 percent of the county's population is finished with the vaccine series. 95.1 percent of those 65 and over have had at least one dose of the vaccine according to MDH.

Winona County has had 45.2 percent of its population get at least one dose, while 39.7 percent have completed the vaccine series. 87.2 percent of those 65+ have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

In Monday's MDH figures, eleven more people died from COVID-19 in the state.

One was a Fillmore County resident between the ages of 60-64 according to MDH.

To date, a total of 7,174 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,371 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported in its update there were 998 more people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Houston County and Fillmore County each had one. For a list of how many cases have been reported in each county click here.

A total of 581,335 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 41,623 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 39,707 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 560,773 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported that the total number of tests completed in the state is 9,338,983. The Department reported that about 4,064,210 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 30,574 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 6,219 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.