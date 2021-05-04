Music in the Parks coming to Vernon County this summer

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - Music fans can hear a wide mix of styles while enjoying some of the parks found in Vernon County.

The Friends of Vernon County Parks and Forests organized the Music in the Parks concert series starting on June 2 and running through August.

The performances are each Wednesday beginning at 6 p.m. The lineup features blues, funk, bluegrass, honky-tonk and many more.

Here's the lineup:

June 2 - Sidie Hollow - Cheech and Luan Braithwaite

June 9 – Esofea County Park - Mike Munson with Tina King

June 16 – Sidie Hollow -TUGG

June 23 - Sidie Hollow - Craig Baumann and the Story

June 30 –Esofea County Park - Dan Sebranek and Mary

July 7 – Sidie Hollow – The Iowans with super special guest

July 14 – Esofea County Park - Lou Sheilds with Jay Hoffman

July 21 – Sidie Hollow - WURK

July 28 – Sidie Hollow - Eric Tessmer

August 4 – Esofea County Park – High and Rising with Tim Eddy

August 11 – Sidie Hollow – Old Soul Society

August 18 – Esofea County Park – The Sapsuckers with Kickapoo Joy Juice

August 25 – Sidie Hollow – Adam Greuel (and friends TBA)

“We are thrilled to announce this exceptional lineup for the Music in the Parks series”, says Friends of Vernon County parks music committee member Justin Miller in a statement announcing the performances. “This live music series will not only help bring awareness to our county parks, feature top notch musicians in a safe outdoor space, but it also allows the greater community to come together. Big thanks to all the volunteers and musicians who will contribute to making our Wednesdays even more amazing this summer in Vernon County!”

There is no admission charge for the shows, but they are encouraging free-will donations that go to supporting the musicians.