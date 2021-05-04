New principal named for Central High School

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After serving as dean of students then as associate principal, Jeff Axness is named as the new principal for Central High School in La Crosse.

He'll take over for principal Troy McDonald who is retiring as of July 1.

In a statement from the district, it said that before Axness came to Central, he spent 14 years as a teacher at Logan High School.

"Jeff is a wonderful addition for us and the La Crosse community, and we are excited to have him leading Central High School,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Aaron Engel. “He brings an abundance of experience and knowledge to this position which will help guide Central High School into its next successful chapter.”

“I’ve devoted my entire career to public education and I firmly believe that the work we do changes for the better the lives of the young people we serve,” said Axness. “We need to do our absolute best every day to serve our community by ensuring our students have the finest school experience possible. We must strive to make sure each and every student knows we will never give up on them, their goals, and their dreams.”

Axness is a 1996 graduate of Winona State University. He earned his Master's Degree from Viterbo University in 2004.