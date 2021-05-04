NYPD officer hit, killed on highway lived ‘American dream’

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer killed by a suspected drunken driver was hailed at his funeral Tuesday as a humble hero, a doting father and a “perfect picture of the American dream.” Anastasios Tsakos, a 14-year veteran of the police department, was struck and killed last week while assisting officers at the scene of an earlier crash on the Long Island Expressway in Queens. Tsakos, raised in Greece and New York City, served in the Greek army after high school, worked in his father’s diner on Long Island, studied aviation in college and dreamed of flying helicopters for the NYPD. Police Commissioner Dermot Shea posthumously promoted Tsakos, known to friends as Taso, to detective first grade and presented a gold detective shield to his wife, Irene.