Oregon extends COVID workplace mask rule indefinitely

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has adopted a rule that indefinitely extends coronavirus mask and social distancing requirements in all businesses in the state. State officials say the rule will be in place until it is “no longer necessary to address the effects of the pandemic in the workplace.” The rule has prompted a flood of angry responses, with everyone from parents to teachers to business owners and employees crying government overreach. Opponents have raised concerns that there is no sunset date or specific metrics for when the rule would automatically be repealed. As a result, Oregon OSHA says the final rule includes considerably more detail about the process and criteria that will be used to make the decision to repeal the rule.