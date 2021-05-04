Pleasant Valley man charged in fatal Iowa boat crash

LeCLAIRE, Iowa (AP) — Iowa officials have charged a Pleasant Valley man with manslaughter in a boating crash last summer on the Mississippi River that killed two people. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says in a news release Tuesday that 44-year-old James Thiel has been charged with two felony counts of involuntary manslaughter, two misdemeanor counts of involuntary manslaughter, one count of reckless use of a watercraft and operation of an unregistered watercraft. Officials say Thiel turned himself in to authorities Tuesday morning. Authorities say Thiel owned and was aboard a 35-foot center-console boat that crashed into a 19-foot ski boat on Aug. 16. Two people aboard the smaller vessel, 52-year-old Anita Pinc and her fiancé, 61-year-old Craig Verbeke, both of Moline, Illinois, died.