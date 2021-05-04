Researchers: Climate pledges see world closing on Paris goal

BERLIN (AP) — Scientists say recent pledges by the United States and others could help cap global warming at 2 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.

Six years ago, more than 190 countries agreed in Paris to keep average temperature increases below that 2-degree level, and ideally no more than 1.5 C, by 2100.

The Climate Action Tracker projects that the world is currently set to overshoot the Paris accord’s target by 0.9 degrees at an increase of 2.9 C. But if 131 countries that make up almost three-quarters of global emissions can meet their discussed “net zero” goal, then the 2-degree target could be met.

This would be 0.1 C cooler than the previous optimistic forecast the group made in December.

