The force is strong in La Crosse as fans celebrate all things Star Wars

LA CROSSE, Wisc.(WXOW)- Multiple Star Wars fans across the country including those in La Crosse celebrated the tales of Luke Skywalker, Princess Lea, Yoda, and many other characters during May the Fourth celebrations.

With a franchise that began in 1977, Star Wars has reached across generations and genders to become one of the most successful franchises in history with 11 movies, a number of tv shows, and even a theme park area based on the films.

While many fans celebrated in their own ways, Tom Johnson, store owner of River City Hobbies in La Crosse remarked on the popularity of 'Star Wars Day'. He said it didn't catch on immediately.

"It probably happened in multiple places at multiple times when it happened originally several years back. It's kind of turned into this whole, from the internet joke, into a day to be like a Star Wars fan and nerd out about it. Even some of the bigger companies like Hasbro, release new toys on Star Wars Day."

However you celebrate, whether it be a movie marathon or a lightsaber fight with friends, may the force be with you.