Treasury: Some tribes will get more money from CARES Act

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Some Native American tribes will receive more money from a federal virus relief package approved last year. The U.S. Treasury Department recently revised its methodology for distributing some of what remains from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The department had distributed 60% of the funding set aside for tribes, or $4.8 billion, to tribal nations based on federal population data. Three tribes sued over the methodology, alleging the data didn’t reflect their actual tribal enrollment numbers. The Treasury Department filed a revised methodology Monday in the court case and said payments would go out starting this week.