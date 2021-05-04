US congressman: ‘Window of opportunity’ to engage Maduro

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The head of the U.S. House Foreign Relations Committee says recent actions by Venezuela President Nicolas Madura are creating a “window of opportunity” for the U.S. government to engage with a South American leadership. That would be a sharp change from Trump administration efforts to isolate it. Democratic Rep. Gregory Meeks on Tuesday cited Maduro’s decision to open Venezuela to food assistance, Friday’s release six jailed American oil executives to home detention and the expected appointment of opposition figures to the country’s electoral agency. In his words, “I think we have openings. I think we should take advantage of it.”