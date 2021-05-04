West Salem slides into win column with 8-6 victory over Westby

Westby, Wis. (WXOW) - Westby hosted West Salem at Veterans Memorial Field on a chilly, Tuesday afternoon. Westby was ranked #6 in the WIAA Division 3 Preseason Poll.

West Salem jumped out to a quick 4-1 lead. Westby's Cade Griffin helped keep the Norse in the game. He drove in 2 runs in the 3rd and another in the 5th.

West Salem's Brett McConkey countered Westby's effort to overcome their early deficit. He scored on a pass ball in the 5th. In the sixth, B. McConkey drove in a pair of go-ahead runs to put the Panthers up 8-5.

Westby would drive in one more run but would fall short in the end; they had 4 errors and several miscues on the base

West Salem defeats Westby on the road, 8-6.