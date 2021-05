Ea Claire, Wis. (WXOW) Zach Pronschinske tossed a complete game five-hitter Tuesday helping lead UW-La Crosse to an 8-0 win over UW-Eau Claire.

It was game one of a doubleheader.

Pronschinske had 12 strikeouts and walked just three in the win.

It was UW-L's 6th straight win.

Jonathan Wizner had 3 hits and a run batted in to lead the UW-L offense.