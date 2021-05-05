Next stop for Caitlyn Jenner campaign: Fox’s Hannity show

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caitlyn Jenner is continuing the slow rollout of her campaign for California governor with an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity. The Republican who calls herself a “compassionate disrupter” kicked off her run nearly two weeks ago. But she’s just starting to sketch a rough outline of how she would manage the state. The 71-year-old Jenner is a reality TV personality and Olympic hero who came out as a transgender woman in 2015. Hannity’s show Wednesday evening is likely to prove a welcoming stage for the critic of California’s Democratic-led government. It was a favored venue for former President Donald Trump.