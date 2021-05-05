Air Force: Missile test launch from California aborted

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Air Force says a test launch of an unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile was aborted before liftoff from California. An Air Force statement says the cause of the Wednesday morning ground abort at Vandenberg Air Force Base is under investigation. The Air Force gave no details but says strict protocols only allow launches when all safety parameters with the test range and missile are met. The Air Force Global Strike Command is assessing whether to reschedule the launch. ICBMs are routinely launched from California in tests that send unarmed re-entry vehicles to a target area in the Pacific Ocean.