Amazon creating hundreds of jobs in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Amazon plans to open a distribution center in St. Cloud this year and create hundreds of new jobs. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says Amazon has purchased a vacant building and land near Interstate 94 and expects to be hiring later this year. Kleis says he doesn’t know exactly how many jobs will be available, but that Amazon has told the city it will be in the hundreds. Amazon has been building its presence in Minnesota in the past five years. It opened a nearly 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Shakopee in 2016.