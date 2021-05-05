Amid US pullout, Taliban issue threat to Afghan journalists

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban have issued a threat to Afghan journalists they accuse of siding with the government’s intelligence agency in Kabul. The warning came amid a U.S. troop pullout and rising fears of more violence in the war-wrecked country. A Taliban spokesman said on Wednesday that an unspecified number of Afghan journalists give “one-sided news in support of Afghanistan’s intelligence” service and warned them to stop or “face the consequences.” The U.S. and Britain responded, with their embassies in Kabul quickly condemning the Taliban threat just two days after World Press Freedom Day. Afghanistan is considered one of the most dangerous countries in the world to be a journalist.