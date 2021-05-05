Aquinas baseball off to a hot start

LA CROSSE, (WXOW) - The Aquinas Blugolds baseball team are off to their best start since the 2015 season.

The Blugolds are 5-0 and have scored 71 runs in those five games. Head coach Scott Bagniefski says it starts with being crisp, clear and concise.

"Hitting a baseball, I think is the hardest thing in all of sports to do. To focus on the moment, and not get too wrapped up in the scoreboard or the amount of runs we've scored. Let's just play this very next pitch," said coach Bagniefski.

It will be challenging to keep the bats this hot, but the players are locked in and know that the rest of the season won't be as easy.

"Obviously it's really early in the season and we're gonna be challenged. We're gonna be challenged soon with some high quality teams and we need to be ready to put the barrel on the ball," said Aquinas senior, Jared Everson.

The Blugolds have 19 games in the next 30 days. We'll see if the team can keep scoring as much as they have.