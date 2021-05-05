Asia Today: Fiji sequesters hospital staff after COVID death

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The military and police in the Pacific nation of Fiji have surrounded and locked down a major hospital amid concerns of a growing coronavirus outbreak. Health authorities say they’re quarantining 400 patients, doctors, nurses and staff within the compound until they can determine who had contact with a COVID-19 patient who died. The patient was just Fiji’s third fatality from COVID-19, but there are worries this outbreak is spreading, especially after two doctors at Lautoka Hospital tested positive for the virus. Fiji’s health secretary says the hospital is closed and all medical services are being diverted to other facilities. Those sequestered in the hospital would be provided with food, bedding and other supplies.