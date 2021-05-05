Australia faces court challenge to its Indian travel ban

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government faces a court challenge to its temporary Indian travel ban brought by a 73-year-old citizen stranded in the city of Bengaluru. The government is resisting growing pressure to lift the travel ban imposed last week until May 15 to reduce COVID-19 infection rates in Australian quarantine facilities. Lawyers for Gary Newman, one of 9,000 Australians prevented from returning home, made an urgent application to the Federal Court in Sydney for a judge to review the travel ban. Justice Stephen Burley says an expedited hearing date will be announced within 48 hours. Some critics have accused the government of racism because such drastic travel restrictions were not introduced for the United States and Europe.