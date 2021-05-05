Skip to Content

Biden hits schools goal even as many students learn remotely

New
11:03 pm National news from the Associated Press

President Joe Biden has met his goal of having most elementary and middle schools open for full, in-person learning in his first 100 days. The Education Department has released survey data finding that 54% of public schools below high school offered full-time classroom learning in March. But even with that milestone, most students continued to learn at least partly away from school. The survey found that almost 4 in 10 students continued to take all classes remotely, and 2 in 10 were split between classroom and remote learning. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona applauded the progress but also raised concerns about racial disparities.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content