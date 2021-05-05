Chilly weather continues.

Cooler than normal weather is here to stay into early next week…

The overall weather pattern will keep us cooler than normal through early next week. Afternoon highs will be in the 50s to lower 60s. The normals have climbed into the middle and upper 60s.

Allergy report…

Tree pollen season is continuing this week. Folks from Allergy Associates tell us that the tree pollens will likely remain high through May.

Weather system tonight…

Scattered showers will swing through the region tonight, especially this evening. Light amounts are forecast, and should range from a few one hundredths to a couple of tenths of an inch. Northwesterly winds will pick up a bit tomorrow with sunshine.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden