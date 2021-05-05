COVID’s US toll projected to drop sharply by the end of July

NEW YORK (AP) — Teams of experts are projecting that COVID-19′s toll on the U.S. will wane dramatically by the end of July. That’s according to research released by the government Wednesday. But they also warn a “substantial increase” in hospitalizations and deaths is possible if unvaccinated people do not follow basic public health guidelines such as wearing a mask and social distancing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paper included projections from six different research groups.