Dental hygienist on trial in 1984 killing of a Navy recruit

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — A trial is underway for a 61-year-old man facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a U.S. Navy recruit found strangled and dumped in an overgrown central Florida field more than three decades ago. Thomas Garner pleaded not guilty to killing Pamela Cahanes. He was arrested in March 2019 after investigators developed a DNA profile in the cold case. Cahanes’ body was found on Aug. 5, 1984, two days after she graduated from boot camp at the Orlando Naval Training Center. Investigators used semen on her underwear to eventually arrest Garner. DNA also recently matched Garner to a cold case in Honolulu.