EU’s Brexit chief eyes a role in French presidential vote

PARIS (AP) — He’s known throughout most of Europe as Mr. Brexit, but not so well known at home in France. With a new book out this week, and interviews in national media, Michel Barnier is trying to raise his profile ahead of next April’s presidential election. Barnier is not saying outright that he plans to run. But the 70-year-old former government minister told French radio this week that he wants to play a role in the vote and that “I think I can bring something to it.” Polls suggest President Emmanuel Macron would win in a run-off against far-right leader Marine Le Pen. Barnier must first convince the conservative “The Republicans” party that he should lead the party ticket.