Eye on education, Alan Page puts treasured art up for sale

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Alan Page first began collecting art when he was married in 1973. That was midway through his Hall of Fame career with the Minnesota Vikings. Their collection flourished. His wife, Diane Sims Page, died in 2018. Her surviving husband and children decided the time was right to sell two of their most treasured pieces. The drawings of Jean-Michel Basquiat — “The Athlete” and “Starvation” — will be included among the 400-some items in next month’s 20th century and contemporary art sale at the Phillips Auction House in New York. They’re valued at more than $200,000.