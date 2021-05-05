Florida inquiry clears Bloomberg over felons voting case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities have closed a criminal investigation into fund-raising efforts by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg to pay off the outstanding fines of thousands of the state’s felons seeking to reclaim their voting rights. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Wednesday it found no violations of election law. Bloomberg last year earmarked $100 million in Florida to help defeat then-President Donald Trump. Investigators say the billionaire Democrat and former presidential candidate also raised more than $16 million to pay off the legal debts of felons so they could vote. Florida’s top law enforcement agency says it launched a preliminary investigation last year, but found nothing to warrant continuing.