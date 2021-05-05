GOP senator demands action on voting restriction bills

MADISON (WKOW) -- One Republican state senator accused another Wednesday of holding up a series of bills that would add new requirements and possible penalties to the process of voting in Wisconsin.

Sen. Steve Nass (R-Whitewater) blamed Sen. Kathy Bernier (R-Lake Hallie) of stalling votes on eight election-related bills. Bernier is the chair of the Senate's committee on elections.

The bills include a number of new restrictions that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has repeatedly implied will lead to him vetoing the bills should they reach his desk.

Among the eight bills, the proposed legislation would:

Require all non-military voters to apply for an absentee ballot for each election in which they seek to vote absentee.

Make it a felony for county or municipal clerks to send out absentee ballot applications unless a voter requested one.

Require voters to show a photo ID in order to receive an absentee ballot for every election; currently, those who are indefinitely confined, overseas, or previously voted absentee do not have to show ID once they've provided it the first time.

Make it a felony for retirement home or long-term care facility workers to influence whether someone applies for an absentee ballot and for whom they vote.

Require people younger than 65 years old to show a doctor's note in order to be granted 'indefinitely confined' status. Voters would then lose that status every two years unless they re-apply.

Only allow absentee ballot drop boxes that are physically attached to the building where a municipal clerk's office is located.

"The authors of these bills have been working to get these bills out of committee for weeks, but have been met with resistance to action by the committee chair," said Nass in a statement.

Disability rights advocates have said the legislation will only further discourage people with disabilities from voting by causing either confusion or fear.

In March, Bernier said on Capital City Sunday she had concerns with some of the bills and specified the ones creating new requirements around indefinite confinement.

"There are several [bills] that give me pause," Bernier said. "Including the indefinitely confined proposal, as it sits."

The legislature's floor period shows next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as the only days scheduled for floor sessions. Nass called for the Senate's GOP leaders, Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) and Senate President Chris Kapenga (R-Delafield) to set aside time solely for the election bills.

"I am calling on the Republican leadership of the Senate to act boldly and immediately, to schedule a floor day next week solely for the purpose of taking up all the election reform bills," Nass said in the statement. "No more delays and no more excuses.”