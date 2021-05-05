Indian government faces lockdown calls, contempt charges

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s government is facing calls for a strict lockdown to slow a devastating surge in new coronaviorus cases, and a court in New Delhi will decide whether to punish officials for failing to end an erratic supply of oxygen to overstretched hospitals. With 382,315 new confirmed cases, India’s tally has risen to more than 20.6 million since the pandemic began. The Health Ministry on Wednesday also reported 3,780 deaths in the last 24 hours in what is widely believed to be an undercount. Also Wednesday, the New Delhi High Court will decide whether to press contempt charges against officials for defying its order to meet oxygen requirements of more than 40 hospitals in the capital. Officials could face six months in prison.