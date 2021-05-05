Iowa governor resolves to ban transgender girls from sports

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she would sign a bill banning transgender students from participating in girls’ sports. When asked about the issue at a press conference Wednesday, Reynolds says she worked with Republican leaders in the House and Senate to resurrect the measure in the final days of the legislative session. Although Reynolds has promised to sign a bill, lawmakers haven’t made any specific language public. Legislators in more than 20 states have introduced bills this year that would ban transgender girls from competing on girls’ sports teams in public high schools.