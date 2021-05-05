Iowa man convicted of killing man accused in brother’s death

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A jury has convicted a Waterloo man of first-degree murder in what prosecutors described as the revenge killing of another man. The Courier reports that 22-year-old Raymond Birden Jr. was found guilty Tuesday in the 2018 death of 22-year-old Shavondes Martin, who was acquitted earlier that year of killing Birden’s brother in 2016. Martin had been one of three people charged with the 2016 drive-by shooting of Birden’s brother, Otavious Brown. Prosecutors said Birden and Martin had been exchanging taunts online following Martin’s acquittal and that Birden enlisted an ex-girlfriend who was also Martin’s cousin to find Martin on May 31, 2018. Martin was found hours later shot to death in a Waterloo alley.