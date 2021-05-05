Jersey accuses France of unnecessary threats in fishing row

LONDON (AP) — Authorities on the island of Jersey have accused France of acting disproportionately after Paris threatened to cut off electricity amid dispute over fishing rights following Britain’s departure from the European Union. The French maritime minister has warned that her country was ready to take “retaliatory measures” after it accused Jersey of stalling in issuing licenses to French boats under the terms of the U.K.’s post-Brexit trade deal with the EU. The external affairs minister for Jersey said the island was just following new rules that took effect last week. Jersey and the other Channel Islands are closer to France than to Britain, but are self-governing dependencies of the British Crown.