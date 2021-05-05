John Means throws 1st career no-hitter; O’s shut out M’s 6-0

SEATTLE (AP) — John Means threw the first no-hitter of his career and the first by an individual Baltimore pitcher in more than 50 years in the Orioles’ 6-0 win over the Seattle Mariners. Means was nearly perfect, becoming the first individual Orioles pitcher to toss a no-no since Jim Palmer in 1969. It was the 10th no-hitter in franchise history — six in Baltimore and four as the St. Louis Browns. Baltimore had a combined no-hitter in 1991 against Oakland, the last for the franchise. Means was thoroughly dominant and only a wild pitch in the dirt kept Means from a perfect game.