Kind ranked among most bipartisan in the U.S. House

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) The nonpartisan Lugar Center released annual rankings of the most independent members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

It ranked Representative Ron Kind seventh in bipartisanship of 435 members.

Kind ranked second among all democrats and first in the Wisconsin Delegation.

He says there are two reasons for the ranking.

First, he listens to a lot of people in his district regardless of party.

Second, he gets to know his Republican colleagues and listens to them.

Republican Derrick Van Orden ran against Kind in the 2020 election. Van Orden announced he will run against Kind again in 2022.